Ncsoft 2020 net income up 63.3 pct. to 586.6 bln won

All News 15:51 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 586.6 billion won (US$522 million), up 63.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 824.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 479 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 42 percent to 2.41 trillion won.
