Lotte Chemical 2020 net income down 75.5 pct. to 185.4 bln won

All News 15:59 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 185.4 billion won (US$165 million), down 75.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 68.1 percent on-year to 353.3 billion won. Annual sales decreased 19.1 percent to 12.23 trillion won.
