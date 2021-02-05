Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Handsome 2020 net profit down 0.4 pct. to 84.9 bln won

All News 16:44 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 84.9 billion won (US$75.5 million), down 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 102.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 106.6 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 5.1 percent to 1.19 trillion won.
(END)

