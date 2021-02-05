Former U.S. nuke negotiator urges Washington, Seoul to review various ways for N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A former U.S. nuclear negotiator on Friday called on Washington and Seoul to review various approaches to denuclearization and stressed their need to maintain close bilateral ties, the unification ministry said Friday.
Robert Gallucci, known for his role in negotiating a landmark 1994 nuclear agreement with Pyongyang, made the remarks in a video call with Unification Minister Lee In-young.
Gallucci stressed the need for the U.S. and South Korea to review a broad range of North Korean issues, including taking a "phased approach to denuclearization and its corresponding measures."
He called on the U.S. and South Korea to cooperate closely with each other and to take a "professional approach" on the North Korean nuclear issue, according to the ministry.
Lee urged the two countries to "reflect back on past experiences" and to seek a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
