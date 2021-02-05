Hyundai Home Shopping Network swings to black in Q4
All News 17:28 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 717 million won (US$638,071), swinging from a loss of 22.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.8 percent to 615.3 billion won.
(END)
