Hyundai Home Shopping Network 2020 net profit up 31.3 pct. to 112.9 bln won

All News 17:29 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 112.9 billion won (US$100.4 million), up 31.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 153.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 129.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 4.1 percent to 2.29 trillion won.
(END)

