SK Chemicals shifts to loss in Q4

February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 29.9 billion won (US$26.6 million), shifting from a profit of 1.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 17.2 billion won, down 9.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 10.6 percent to 310.5 billion won.
