SK Chemicals 2020 net income up 5043.7 pct. to 258.3 bln won

All News 18:04 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 258.3 billion won (US$229.9 million), up 5043.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 18.5 percent on-year to 95.2 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 15.7 percent to 1.2 trillion won.
