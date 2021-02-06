Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 06, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/04 Sunny 10

Suwon 11/00 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 12/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 09/00 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 12/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 14/01 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/08 Sunny 10

Daegu 15/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 15/04 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!