S. Korea adds 393 new COVID-19 cases, gov't eases business curfew outside greater Seoul
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 400 for the second consecutive day Saturday, and the government has decided to relax business operation hour restrictions for certain types outside the greater Seoul area.
The country added 393 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 366 local infections, raising the cumulative caseload to 80,524, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Saturday's figure is higher than the 370 reported the previous day but lower than Thursday's tally of 451.
The death toll rose by five to 1,464.
The virus caseload has moved in the 300-400 range recently as cluster infections were reported from unauthorized education facilities run by a Christian missionary group in the central and southwestern regions.
Concerns over yet another wave of the outbreak are growing as the country will celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday from Thursday to next Saturday.
Despite the risks, the government announced it will allow some businesses, such as restaurants and fitness clubs, outside the Seoul metropolitan region to extend their operating hours by one hour to 10 p.m.
Presiding over a daily COVID-19 response meeting, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun explained that the government reflected the growing demand from businesses that have taken the brunt of the economic impact from COVID-19.
Seoul and the surrounding areas are under Level 2.5, the second highest in the five-tier system. The 9 p.m. closing will be maintained for these areas.
"More than 70 percent of the patients are from the Seoul metropolitan area, and the infection risks remain high," Chung said at the meeting.
The current distancing rules, effective until Feb. 14, are mainly aimed at banning gatherings of five or more people.
