Hyundai Motor to reshore some U.S. production to keep local jobs
ULSAN, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will reshore some of its manufacturing operations in the United States to help maintain work for its employees at home, its union said Saturday.
Under an agreement reached between the company and the union, production of about 70,000 Sonata and Avante sedans will be returned from its factory in Alabama to its Asan and Ulsan factories in South Korea's central and southeastern regions, union officials said.
It is the first time that the top automaker of South Korea has shifted overseas output back home.
Hyundai will instead transfer part of the Tucson SUV production from Ulsan to Alabama, as the Ulsan plants began to produce the new Genesis GV70 SUVs late last year, they added.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
1
Yoo drops bid to become new WTO head, clears way for Nigerian candidate
-
2
(Movie Review) 'Space Sweepers': adventure of four misfits aboard spaceship Victory in 2092
-
3
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
4
S. Korea OKs Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for conditional use
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't eases restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area