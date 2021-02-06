U.S. says it respects S. Korean candidate's withdrawal from WTO leadership race
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The United States respects South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's withdrawal of her bid to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), expressing support for her Nigerian rival, according to the country's trade body.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said on Friday (local time) that the Joe Biden administration offers its "strong support" to Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO, clearing the path for her to become the body's first female leader.
The response came after Yoo said she drops her candidacy for the WTO leadership through "close consultations with the U.S."
"The United States respects her decision to withdraw her candidacy from the Director General race to help facilitate a consensus decision at the WTO," the USTR said in a statement.
The U.S., under the previous Donald Trump administration, had expressed support for Yoo, whereas the European Union rooted for her rival.
The WTO said in October that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria had garnered more support than Yoo from the WTO's 164 member states.
The process to pick a new leader at the Geneva-based body is based on consensus, not a majority vote.
The USTR said the Biden administration congratulates Yoo, South Korea's first female trade minister, on her "strong campaign" for the top position at WTO.
"It is particularly important to underscore that two highly qualified women made it to the final round of consideration for the position of WTO Director General -- the first time that any woman has made it to this stage in the history of the institution," the USTR said.
Yoo was one of the two finalists. Candidates from six other countries dropped out of the competition in previous rounds.
Yoo was the third South Korean to run for the top post of the Geneva-based trade body. Two South Koreans made unsuccessful bids in 1994 and 2012.
