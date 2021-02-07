Today in Korean history
Feb. 8
1919 -- A group of Korean students in Japan denounces the Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and holds a ceremony at the YMCA building in Tokyo to declare Korea's independence. Korea was occupied as a colony by Japan from 1910 to 1945.
1944 -- Japanese colonial authorities in Korea begin conscripting Korean laborers for work in mines and factories overseas.
1961 -- South Korea and the United States sign an economic cooperation pact.
1985 -- Opposition leader Kim Dae-jung returns to South Korea after spending 27 months in the United States, purportedly to receive health treatment.
Kim later served as president from 1998-2003. In 2000, he held the first-ever inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and won the Novel Peace Prize for his efforts to reconcile with North Korea and facilitate democracy in South Korea. He died in August 2009 at age 85 following a prolonged battle with pneumonia.
1987 -- North Korean defector Kim Man-chul and his family arrive in South Korea after fleeing the communist country.
1990 -- As many as 120 Korean workers who were sent to Russia's Sakhalin Island during the Japanese colonial period return home for the first time in 50 years.
2005 -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan agree to work closely with the United States to jump-start the stalled six-party talks aimed at ending the North Korean nuclear weapons development standoff.
2018 -- A North Korean art troupe performs in South Korea for the first time in 16 years, in a rare occasion arranged amid a peace mood between the divided Koreas to celebrate Seoul's hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the namesake city on the eastern coast.
The 140-member strong Samjiyon Orchestra led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the all-female Moranbong Band, held the concert before hundreds of South Koreans in the sub-host city of Gangneung. The art troupe also performed in Seoul three days later.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
5
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
1
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
3
(Movie Review) 'Space Sweepers': adventure of four misfits aboard spaceship Victory in 2092
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 for 3rd day ahead of eased social distancing
-
5
Only a quarter of N. Koreans presumed to have access to electricity: CIA