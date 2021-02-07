Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 07, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 07/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/03 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/00 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 11/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 12/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/09 Sunny 10

Daegu 13/02 Sunny 0

Busan 15/05 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!