Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 07, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/00 Sunny 0
Suwon 07/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/03 Sunny 0
Daejeon 10/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/00 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 11/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 12/04 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/09 Sunny 10
Daegu 13/02 Sunny 0
Busan 15/05 Cloudy 20
(END)
