LG sets up S. Korea's largest ESS with local partners
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it has set up South Korea's largest energy storage system (ESS) with local partners as the tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the ESS market.
LG Electronics said the ESS was built on Anjwa Island, South Jeolla Province, some 320 kilometers south of Seoul, in cooperation with KCH Group, Korea Western Power Co. and Top Solar Group.
Together, they have completed a 340-megawatt-hour (MWh) ESS for Anjwa Smart Farm & Solar City, the country's largest ESS for a single site, with LG Electronics providing a power conditioning system (PCS) with 92 MW capacity.
Considering that a four-person family in South Korea consumes an average 11.7 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per day, the company said the ESS can store enough electricity for some 29,000 households to use for a day.
LG Electronics said its latest ESS solutions, including its power management system (PMS), were used for the ESS on Anjwa Island.
LG Electronics said it will offer a three-year warranty on all ESS components, including batteries that were manufactured by its LG Group affiliate LG Energy Solution Ltd.
The tech firm said a 24-hour monitoring and remote control system is applied to the ESS, as well as LG Energy Solution's battery fire detection and suppression solutions.
LG Electronics, which is best known for its home appliance and TV products, has participated in various ESS projects in South Korea, including the ESS at a wind farm in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.
