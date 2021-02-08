Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:09 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- 9 p.m. curfew in greater Seoul area triggers strong backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New Justice Minister Park neglects Prosecutor General Yoon in latest reshuffle (Kookmin Daily)
-- In reshuffle of prosecutors, Justice Minister Park leaves key figures in office (Donga llbo)
-- Business owners in greater Seoul area protest against nighttime curfew (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Recent massive home supply plan forecast to cause possible fall in house transactions (Segye Times)
-- Justice Minister Park's surprise reshuffle of prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Minister Park carries out reshuffle over weekend, neglects Prosecutor General Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Friends of victim of abuse scandal in triathlon fail to get jobs (Hankyoreh)
-- Minister Park conducts reshuffle of prosecutors in line with Cheong Wa Dae's intention (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to offer 4th relief fund, but some of 2nd relief fund remains shelved (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean banks see 2020 net profit drop 4-10 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor is coming home, kind of (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Stock investment a lifelong game' (Korea Herald)
-- Members of U.S. Congress submit bill on family reunions (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!