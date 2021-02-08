Korean-language dailies

-- 9 p.m. curfew in greater Seoul area triggers strong backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New Justice Minister Park neglects Prosecutor General Yoon in latest reshuffle (Kookmin Daily)

-- In reshuffle of prosecutors, Justice Minister Park leaves key figures in office (Donga llbo)

-- Business owners in greater Seoul area protest against nighttime curfew (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Recent massive home supply plan forecast to cause possible fall in house transactions (Segye Times)

-- Justice Minister Park's surprise reshuffle of prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Minister Park carries out reshuffle over weekend, neglects Prosecutor General Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Friends of victim of abuse scandal in triathlon fail to get jobs (Hankyoreh)

-- Minister Park conducts reshuffle of prosecutors in line with Cheong Wa Dae's intention (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to offer 4th relief fund, but some of 2nd relief fund remains shelved (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean banks see 2020 net profit drop 4-10 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

