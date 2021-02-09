Korean-language dailies

-- 'Nurses cannot follow quarantine guidelines' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Vaccinations to start in March in earnest, Russian-made vaccines under consideration (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Principle of personnel reshuffle has collapsed': Judges react against Kim Myeong-su (Donga llbo)

-- Arrest warrant denied for Paik Un-gyu, putting brakes on investigation on nuclear reactor case (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden lashes out: Xi doesn't have democratic bone (Segye Times)

-- Kim Myeong-su's team destroyed documents on parliament lobbying after mobilizing judges (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Russian vaccines under consideration, 1st inoculation likely to begin with AstraZeneca's vaccine (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Choi Suk-hyun law' is established and perpetrators are punished but field has not changed (Hankyoreh)

-- Parliament spends 12 minutes on each case, producing sloppy bills like bricks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korea Racing Authority in lamentation, promoting part-time workers to full-time status works as poison (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Foreign worker shortage, only 105 arrive while 40,000 are needed (Korea Economic Daily)

