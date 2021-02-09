Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Nurses cannot follow quarantine guidelines' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Vaccinations to start in March in earnest, Russian-made vaccines under consideration (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Principle of personnel reshuffle has collapsed': Judges react against Kim Myeong-su (Donga llbo)
-- Arrest warrant denied for Paik Un-gyu, putting brakes on investigation on nuclear reactor case (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden lashes out: Xi doesn't have democratic bone (Segye Times)
-- Kim Myeong-su's team destroyed documents on parliament lobbying after mobilizing judges (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Russian vaccines under consideration, 1st inoculation likely to begin with AstraZeneca's vaccine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Choi Suk-hyun law' is established and perpetrators are punished but field has not changed (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliament spends 12 minutes on each case, producing sloppy bills like bricks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea Racing Authority in lamentation, promoting part-time workers to full-time status works as poison (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreign worker shortage, only 105 arrive while 40,000 are needed (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Not talking to Apple, says Hyundai (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 variants spur stronger calls to tighten border quarantine (Korea Herald)
-- SK, LG fail to resolve IP disputes ahead of US ruling (Korea Times)
(END)
