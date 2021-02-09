(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 9)
Controversial reshuffle
New justice minister hit for unilateral move
Justice Minister Park Beom-kye conducted a reshuffle of four senior prosecutors Sunday after he took office Feb. 1. The reshuffle has drawn attention as it comes amid lingering tension between the ministry and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
What is noteworthy is Park has snubbed Yoon's purported request to replace senior prosecutors who were siding with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Park's immediate predecessor. Choo, seemingly on behalf of President Moon Jae-in, had been locking horns with Yoon on corruption cases involving Moon's confidants.
For one thing, Park retained Lee Seong-yoon, a pro-Moon figure, as head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, despite Yoon's demand to replace him. Also unaffected were the senior prosecutors at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office (SPO) in charge of corruption cases involving high ranking officials. Only Shim Jae-cheol, the director in charge of the ministry's personnel affairs, who has been leading the anti-Yoon drive, was promoted to head the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, which is now investigating an investment fraud case related to Lime Asset Management.
Choo created a stir by shuffling prosecutors without consulting with the chief prosecutor. Apparently aware of such a controversy, Park met Yoon twice before carrying out the reshuffle. Park ensured his meeting with Yoon was open, an unprecedented move given the tradition of not publicizing such things to keep confidentiality in personnel affairs.
Yet the reshuffle has shown that Park refused to respect Yoon's opinion, proving that the meeting was only perfunctory. SPO officials reportedly complained that they were not informed of the reshuffle until the last moment. More than anything else, the prosecution should keep its independence and political neutrality. Toward this end, the minister should listen to the top prosecutor's opinion when reshuffling senior prosecutors to prevent the ministry from making "political appointments."
Choo became the target of criticism by appointing politically-biased prosecutors to key posts apparently to protect corrupt officials and politicians in the ruling camp. She should be held accountable for undermining the prosecution's political neutrality and independence. She also relegated pro-Yoon senior prosecutors to trivial posts; and Park seems to be following in her footsteps right from the start.
The latest reshuffle indicates that strained ties between the ministry and the top prosecutor will continue for the time being with the ministry trying to take control of the law enforcement agency. Worse still, doubts are growing as to whether Lee is qualified to lead the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office as he has already lost trust and authority within the prosecution due to his pro-government inclination and disregard for the neutrality and independence of the prosecution.
In addition, he has triggered criticism for his bungling in dealing with significant major politically sensitive issues including the investigation into the Moon administration's alleged intervention in the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018.
It remains to be seen if Park and Yoon can mend ties to make joint efforts to ensure the enforcement and upholding of the rule of law.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
4
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities
-
4
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
5
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks