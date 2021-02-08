(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 8)

Another question involves the effectiveness of vaccines. Our government plans to inoculate people aged 65 and over with AstraZeneca vaccines despite controversy over its inefficacy among that age group from this month. A review committee from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety recommended the government make a prudent decision on the vaccine. Research by the University of Oxford showed the limited efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccines against a variant first found in South Africa. A total of nine people have been infected from that strain of the virus in Korea as of Jan. 6.