Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 00/-7 Sunny 0
Cheongju 01/-5 Sunny 0
Daejeon 02/-6 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 02/-10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 0
Gwangju 03/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeju 05/03 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/-4 Sunny 0
Busan 07/-1 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
5
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
1
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 for 3rd day ahead of eased social distancing
-
3
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
4
N. Korea to hold party plenary meeting this week for plans in 2021
-
5
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart