Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0

Suwon 00/-7 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-6 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 02/-10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 03/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 05/03 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 07/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!