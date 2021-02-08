Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in 2020

All News 09:09 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net loss of 247.7 billion won (US$221.5 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 239.8 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 79.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 79.3 percent to 25.7 billion won.
