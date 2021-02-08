SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q4
All News 09:09 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 58.4 billion won (US$52.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 53.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 66 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 7825.6 percent to 15.8 billion won.
(END)
