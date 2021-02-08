Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project

All News 09:21 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Monday they are not in talks with Apple Inc. over an electric car manufacturing project in response to reports of their suspended discussions.

In separate regulatory filings, Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, said they are "not in talks with Apple over developing an autonomous vehicle."

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported Apple had held talks with Hyundai and Kia about building an electric vehicle, but the discussions stopped recently.

As of 9:13 a.m., shares in Hyundai Motor fell 7.8 percent to 230,000 won (US$205) and Kia's shares plunged 14 percent to 87,200 won, far underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.6 percent loss.

