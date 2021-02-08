Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Monday they are not in talks with Apple Inc. over an electric car manufacturing project in response to reports of their suspended discussions.
In separate regulatory filings, Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, said they are "not in talks with Apple over developing an autonomous vehicle."
Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported Apple had held talks with Hyundai and Kia about building an electric vehicle, but the discussions stopped recently.
As of 9:13 a.m., shares in Hyundai Motor fell 7.8 percent to 230,000 won (US$205) and Kia's shares plunged 14 percent to 87,200 won, far underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.6 percent loss.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
5
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
1
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 for 3rd day ahead of eased social distancing
-
3
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
4
N. Korea to hold party plenary meeting this week for plans in 2021
-
5
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart