Two minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Two minor natural earthquakes struck North Korea's eastern region early Monday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 3.2 was detected at around 3:37 a.m., 37 kilometers north-northeast of Changjin, South Hamkyong Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at a latitude of 40.67 degrees north and a longitude of 127.45 degrees east, the agency said.
The second quake of magnitude 2.3 struck about four hours later at around 7:46 a.m., 43 km northeast of Changjin. The epicenter was at a latitude of 40.64 degrees north and a longitude of 127.62 degrees east.
Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 24 km and posted a maximum 1 on a seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt the tremor.
"It takes time to determine whether the second earthquake was the aftershock of the first one or a separate quake," a KMA official said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
4
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
4
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 for 3rd day ahead of eased social distancing