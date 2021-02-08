Korea Zinc Inc Q4 net income up 7.1 pct. to 151.5 bln won
All News 10:14 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 151.5 billion won (US$135.3 million), up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 261.7 billion won, up 47.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 30.6 percent to 2.25 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
5
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
4
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 for 3rd day ahead of eased social distancing