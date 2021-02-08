Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Zinc Inc 2020 net profit down 10 pct. to 574.8 bln won

All News 10:14 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 574.8 billion won (US$513.1 million), down 10 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 897.4 billion won, up 11.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 13.3 percent to 7.58 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!