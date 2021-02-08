Korea Zinc Inc 2020 net profit down 10 pct. to 574.8 bln won
All News 10:14 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 574.8 billion won (US$513.1 million), down 10 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 897.4 billion won, up 11.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 13.3 percent to 7.58 trillion won.
(END)
