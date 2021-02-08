CJ Logistics Q4 net profit up 45 pct. to 47.5 bln won
All News 10:26 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 47.5 billion won (US$42.5 million), up 45 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 90.8 billion won, down 10.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 2.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
4
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
4
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 for 3rd day ahead of eased social distancing