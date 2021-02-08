Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics 2020 net profit up 180.3 pct. to 142.6 bln won

All News 10:27 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its 2020 net income of 142.6 billion won (US$127.4 million), up 180.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 325.3 billion won, up 5.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 3.5 percent to 10.78 trillion won.
