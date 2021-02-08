The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.66 0.66
3-M 0.75 0.75
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.87 0.87
(END)
