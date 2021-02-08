Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding bags 152 bln won order from Oceania

All News 13:44 February 08, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday it has won a 152 billion-won (US$136 million) order from Oceanian companies.

Under the deal, two 40,000-cubic meter liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers will be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and one 40,000-ton petrochemical carrier will be built by Hyundai-Vietnam Shipbuilding Co., Korea Shipbuilding said.

Korea Shipbuilding did not reveal the name of the customer.

The deal for the petrochemical carrier has an option to build another petrochemical tanker.

The vessels will start being delivered in the second half of next year, the company said.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Feb. 8, 2021, shows a LPG carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

