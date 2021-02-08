New Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong embraces internal competition
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- As he was fielding offers from major league clubs in December, South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong could have chosen a team that had an opening at shortstop, his natural position.
Instead, Kim chose to sign with the San Diego Padres, who already have MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. entrenched at shortstop. Kim has handled a bit of third base in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), but the Padres have another MVP-type player there in Manny Machado.
The Padres plan to move Kim across the bag to second base, and Kim will then have to beat out the 2020 Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Cronenworth for playing time there.
Clearly, Kim didn't make it easy on himself -- though he'll be paid a cool US$28 million over four years to do his job -- but he said Monday he wouldn't have it any other way.
"To be honest, (San Diego's infield situation) made me a bit hesitant at first. I've been a shortstop all my career with some experience at third base as a pro, and now I have to compete for opportunity at second base," Kim said at a press conference in Seoul. "But ultimately, I wanted to play on a team that had talented players, and I think I can grow as a ball player by playing with those guys. If I were afraid of competition, I wouldn't have made that jump to the majors."
Kim landed with the Padres after enjoying seven strong seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, and none better than 2020. Kim, 25, set career highs with 30 home runs and a .523 slugging percentage, and swiped 23 bags for his second career 20-20 season. Kim also had more walks (75) than strikeouts (68) for the first time in his career.
Once he was posted in December, Kim drew interest from a handful of clubs. Kim acknowledged the Toronto Blue Jays, who boast Kim's countryman Ryu Hyun-jin as the No. 1 starter, also showed interest in the infielder's service, but added the Padres were by far the most aggressive club in their pursuit.
"As I was talking with the Padres, they laid out a vision of winning a championship within the next few years," Kim said. "Since I haven't won a title in Korea, I have a thirst for a championship. I am proud to be a member of a championship contender, and I'll try to help the club in any way I can."
This was Kim's second session with media since signing with the Padres on New Year's Eve. In his first, held on Zoom with San Diego beat reporters also on hand, Kim declared his goal for 2021 was to win the Rookie of the Year.
It was a brash comment from a normally reticent player, and Kim said he only wanted to show people that he has a clear sense of purpose heading into his first year.
Kim has been a premier five-tool player in the KBO, able to hit for average and power, play strong defense and flash speed on the base path. Asked what particular aspect of his game that he had the most confidence in, Kim said, "All of them."
"I think confidence is the most important thing in sports. If you don't have confidence, you've already lost before the game even starts," Kim said. "On defense, I can play three infield positions. At the plate, I think I can put up good numbers if I can make some adjustments early on. I think I can reach double figures in home runs if I have an opportunity to play on a regular basis."
Padres' general manager, A.J. Preller, has said he sees Kim as an infielder who can handle three positions -- second base, third base and shortstop. But Preller also didn't entirely rule out the possibility that Kim could be asked to play in the outfield, since players with experience at shortstop usually have the athleticism to play elsewhere.
Kim said he's confident with the switch to second base, having played a bit there in high school and having seen other players excel at second base after moving over from shortstop.
But Kim wasn't so sure about the outfield.
"I've never played in the outfield before," Kim said. "If the team really needs me there, I'd do it. But I think I can help the team better if I stay in the infield."
Kim said it was "a dream come true" to don a major league uniform and he thanked his former KBO teammates and coaches for helping him along the way.
Kim credited former Heroes' manager Youm Kyoung-youb for guiding him toward that path and helping a young player who, at first, wasn't so sure if he could even play in the pros.
"I gained some confidence after having some success as a full-time player for the first time (in 2015). Then manager Youm told me I should shoot for the majors," Kim recalled. "I kept getting better and better, and I told everyone I'll knock on the major league doors after the 2020 season. I ended up having a good season in 2020."
Kim said he will never forget the lessons he learned from seven years in the KBO and will try to return fans' support.
"I think I can become a role model for young players if I do well in the majors," Kim said. "I'll do my best, and I hope my fans will keep cheering me on."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
