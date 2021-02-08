Parliamentary committee passes confirmation report on FM nominee Chung Eui-yong
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- A parliamentary committee on Monday passed a confirmation report on Foreign Minister nominee Chung Eui-yong.
The Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, where the ruling Democratic Party (DP) holds a majority, adopted the report on Chung's recent parliamentary confirmation hearing, during its plenary session.
President Moon Jae-in nominated Chung, former director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, last month to replace Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
Moon is expected to soon formally appoint Chung as his new foreign minister following the passage of the confirmation report.
Committee members of the main opposition People Power Party, however, boycotted the report's adoption, accusing Chung, in a following press conference, of "being at the center of the Moon administration's crippled foreign affairs and national security policy."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
