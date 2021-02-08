KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,650 DN 350
Shinsegae 245,000 UP 7,000
KAL 31,400 UP 1,400
Nongshim 290,000 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,009,000 UP 10,000
SGBC 103,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,800 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 139,500 0
BoryungPharm 20,000 DN 200
L&L 13,250 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,670 DN 20
SsangyongCement 6,960 UP 220
LG Corp. 104,000 0
Hyosung 88,800 DN 100
Daesang 26,850 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 20,450 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,610 UP 120
HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,950 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 8,150 UP 80
Hanwha 33,650 DN 450
Youngpoong 527,000 UP 4,000
SK hynix 125,000 DN 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 170,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,050 UP 150
Kogas 33,700 UP 1,700
DB HiTek 59,700 DN 1,100
CJ 100,000 UP 200
JWPHARMA 30,550 DN 500
LGInt 26,850 DN 650
ORION Holdings 14,400 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 7,550 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 179,000 DN 5,000
KCC 207,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 149,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 23,750 DN 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,800 UP 600
Daewoong 43,500 DN 2,350
SamyangFood 92,700 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,150 UP 1,100
