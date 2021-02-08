HYUNDAI STEEL 40,650 DN 350

Shinsegae 245,000 UP 7,000

KAL 31,400 UP 1,400

Nongshim 290,000 UP 500

TaekwangInd 1,009,000 UP 10,000

SGBC 103,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,800 UP 900

POSCO CHEMICAL 139,500 0

BoryungPharm 20,000 DN 200

L&L 13,250 UP 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,670 DN 20

SsangyongCement 6,960 UP 220

LG Corp. 104,000 0

Hyosung 88,800 DN 100

Daesang 26,850 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 20,450 UP 350

SKNetworks 5,610 UP 120

HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,950 UP 800

DongkukStlMill 8,150 UP 80

Hanwha 33,650 DN 450

Youngpoong 527,000 UP 4,000

SK hynix 125,000 DN 2,500

SamsungF&MIns 170,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,050 UP 150

Kogas 33,700 UP 1,700

DB HiTek 59,700 DN 1,100

CJ 100,000 UP 200

JWPHARMA 30,550 DN 500

LGInt 26,850 DN 650

ORION Holdings 14,400 UP 250

NEXENTIRE 7,550 UP 450

CHONGKUNDANG 179,000 DN 5,000

KCC 207,000 UP 5,000

SKBP 149,500 UP 500

BukwangPharm 23,750 DN 2,000

ILJIN MATERIALS 76,800 UP 600

Daewoong 43,500 DN 2,350

SamyangFood 92,700 UP 700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,150 UP 1,100

(MORE)