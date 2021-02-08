KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 454,500 UP 11,000
AmoreG 63,200 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 234,000 DN 15,500
SK Discovery 67,100 UP 400
LS 70,000 UP 300
LOTTE 34,650 UP 1,200
Binggrae 57,100 UP 100
GC Corp 437,500 DN 15,500
LotteChilsung 131,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,970 UP 200
POSCO 268,500 UP 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,700 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,140 UP 95
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,250 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 38,650 UP 600
SamsungElec 83,000 DN 500
NHIS 11,850 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,450 0
KiaMtr 86,300 DN 15,200
DOOSAN 52,300 DN 300
DL 89,200 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,700 UP 3,600
ShinhanGroup 32,900 UP 1,100
HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 700
Yuhan 66,000 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 DN 4,000
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 49,950 UP 4,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,930 UP 140
SKC 125,500 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 53,500 UP 200
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,450 0
GS Retail 35,950 UP 1,200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 770,000 DN 5,000
Ottogi 573,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 313,500 UP 9,500
F&F 122,000 UP 1,500
NamsunAlum 4,415 DN 30
MERITZ SECU 3,790 UP 65
