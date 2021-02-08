CJ CheilJedang 454,500 UP 11,000

AmoreG 63,200 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 234,000 DN 15,500

SK Discovery 67,100 UP 400

LS 70,000 UP 300

LOTTE 34,650 UP 1,200

Binggrae 57,100 UP 100

GC Corp 437,500 DN 15,500

LotteChilsung 131,500 UP 5,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,970 UP 200

POSCO 268,500 UP 5,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,700 UP 1,900

SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,140 UP 95

KOREA AEROSPACE 39,250 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 38,650 UP 600

SamsungElec 83,000 DN 500

NHIS 11,850 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,450 0

KiaMtr 86,300 DN 15,200

DOOSAN 52,300 DN 300

DL 89,200 DN 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,700 UP 3,600

ShinhanGroup 32,900 UP 1,100

HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 700

Yuhan 66,000 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 DN 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY499 50 UP4900

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,930 UP 140

SKC 125,500 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 53,500 UP 200

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,450 0

GS Retail 35,950 UP 1,200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,850 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 770,000 DN 5,000

Ottogi 573,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 313,500 UP 9,500

F&F 122,000 UP 1,500

NamsunAlum 4,415 DN 30

MERITZ SECU 3,790 UP 65

