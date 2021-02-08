KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 83,300 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 75,700 DN 1,100
GS E&C 40,150 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 203,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 107,500 UP 5,000
OCI 106,000 UP 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,800 UP 200
KorZinc 412,500 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,330 UP 110
SYC 62,500 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 49,800 UP 2,750
IS DONGSEO 53,800 DN 200
S-Oil 80,200 UP 5,600
LG Innotek 207,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 298,000 UP 14,000
HMM 14,400 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 86,600 DN 11,700
KSOE 100,500 UP 2,300
KumhoPetrochem 262,000 DN 14,500
Mobis 322,000 DN 30,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,400 DN 1,150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,100 DN 100
S-1 84,000 UP 500
KEPCO 24,050 UP 500
SamsungSecu 39,700 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 10,800 DN 100
Hanchem 226,000 UP 8,500
SKTelecom 252,000 DN 6,500
S&T MOTIV 69,600 DN 1,900
HyundaiElev 44,150 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 650
Hanon Systems 17,750 DN 600
SK 307,500 DN 8,000
ZINUS 96,500 DN 600
ShinpoongPharm 77,300 DN 2,500
DWS 62,500 UP 4,600
COWAY 70,800 UP 700
Asiana Airlines 15,200 UP 500
LOTTE TOUR 16,500 UP 300
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
4
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities