KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 39,200 UP 700
SamsungEng 13,000 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 4,660 UP 90
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 UP 5,500
SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 20,100 UP 100
KT 24,050 0
IBK 8,490 UP 260
Kakao 457,000 UP 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 UP7000
LG Uplus 12,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 900
KT&G 79,700 DN 300
DHICO 12,250 UP 450
Doosanfc 59,600 DN 800
LG Display 23,000 DN 200
Kangwonland 24,400 UP 500
NAVER 357,500 DN 5,000
LGELECTRONICS 157,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 336,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 22,700 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,300 UP 2,500
KIH 86,000 UP 800
LOTTE Himart 40,200 UP 750
NCsoft 1,038,000 UP 62,000
KIWOOM 155,000 UP 6,000
DSME 26,050 UP 100
DSINFRA 8,790 DN 320
DWEC 6,100 DN 100
DongwonF&B 180,500 0
KEPCO KPS 27,950 UP 50
LGH&H 1,656,000 UP 30,000
KEPCO E&C 18,000 UP 250
LGCHEM 990,000 DN 38,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,100 DN 700
LIG Nex1 42,850 DN 2,500
CJ CGV 28,050 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,400 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
4
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project
-
5
N. Korea to hold party plenary meeting this week for plans in 2021