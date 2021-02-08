DONGSUH 39,200 UP 700

SamsungEng 13,000 UP 350

SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 DN 2,500

PanOcean 4,660 UP 90

LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 UP 5,500

SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 UP 550

CheilWorldwide 20,100 UP 100

KT 24,050 0

IBK 8,490 UP 260

Kakao 457,000 UP 2,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 UP7000

LG Uplus 12,550 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 900

KT&G 79,700 DN 300

DHICO 12,250 UP 450

Doosanfc 59,600 DN 800

LG Display 23,000 DN 200

Kangwonland 24,400 UP 500

NAVER 357,500 DN 5,000

LGELECTRONICS 157,000 DN 1,000

Celltrion 336,000 DN 5,500

Huchems 22,700 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,300 UP 2,500

KIH 86,000 UP 800

LOTTE Himart 40,200 UP 750

NCsoft 1,038,000 UP 62,000

KIWOOM 155,000 UP 6,000

DSME 26,050 UP 100

DSINFRA 8,790 DN 320

DWEC 6,100 DN 100

DongwonF&B 180,500 0

KEPCO KPS 27,950 UP 50

LGH&H 1,656,000 UP 30,000

KEPCO E&C 18,000 UP 250

LGCHEM 990,000 DN 38,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,100 DN 700

LIG Nex1 42,850 DN 2,500

CJ CGV 28,050 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,400 DN 500

(MORE)