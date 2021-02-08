KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 38,900 UP 850
Fila Holdings 43,700 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,000 DN 21,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,250 UP 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,830 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 225,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 11,850 DN 100
SK Innovation 281,500 DN 22,500
POONGSAN 29,700 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 45,050 UP 700
Hansae 17,450 UP 1,300
LG HAUSYS 81,700 UP 300
Youngone Corp 37,300 UP 900
GKL 15,950 UP 450
KOLON IND 55,200 UP 2,100
HanmiPharm 368,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,810 UP 40
emart 172,500 UP 4,500
KOLMAR KOREA 53,200 UP 1,500
HANJINKAL 60,800 DN 300
DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 300
CUCKOO 112,500 DN 500
COSMAX 109,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 68,000 DN 5,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 UP 500
Netmarble 137,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S264500 UP9500
ORION 122,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,800 DN 200
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 420,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 29,000 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,410 UP 80
Big Hit 245,500 UP 2,500
DL E&C 120,500 UP 500
Handsome 37,100 UP 4,650
GCH Corp 42,450 DN 150
