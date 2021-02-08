Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping remains in red in 2020

15:44 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net loss of 670.9 billion won (US$599.3 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

Operating income for the year was 346.1 billion won, down 19.1 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 8.8 percent to 16.07 trillion won.
