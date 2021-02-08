Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Innocean Worldwide 2020 net income down 10.9 pct. to 84.3 bln won

All News 15:45 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 84.3 billion won (US$75.3 million), down 10.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 111.5 billion won, down 8.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 4.2 percent to 1.22 trillion won.
