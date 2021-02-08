Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang 2020 net income up 335.2 pct. to 831.3 bln won

All News 15:49 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 831.3 billion won (US$742.5 million), up 335.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 1.35 trillion won, up 51.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 8.5 percent to 24.24 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!