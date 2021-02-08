Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NHN remains in red in Q4

All News 16:19 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 32.6 billion won (US$29.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 16.1 percent on-year to 20.3 billion won. Sales increased 15.6 percent to 462.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 28.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
