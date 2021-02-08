Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NHN 2020 net income up 54.4 pct. to 35.8 bln won

All News 16:19 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Monday reported its 2020 net income of 35.8 billion won (US$32 million), up 54.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 102.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 86.7 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 13 percent to 1.68 trillion won.
