Poongsan 2020 net profit up 308 pct. to 71.9 bln won

All News 16:23 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 71.9 billion won (US$64.2 million), up 308 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 121.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 41.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 5.8 percent to 2.59 trillion won.
