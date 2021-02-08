Poongsan 2020 net profit up 308 pct. to 71.9 bln won
All News 16:23 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 71.9 billion won (US$64.2 million), up 308 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 121.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 41.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 5.8 percent to 2.59 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
4
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities