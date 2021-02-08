Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food remains in red in Q4

All News 16:31 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 15.1 billion won (US$13.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 4.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2 percent to 809.9 billion won.
