Hyundai Green Food 2020 net profit up 18.5 pct. to 75.7 bln won

All News 16:31 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 75.7 billion won (US$67.6 million), up 18.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 12.6 percent on-year to 78.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 3.7 percent to 3.23 trillion won.
(END)

