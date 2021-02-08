GS Retail 2020 net profit up 7.6 pct. to 154.5 bln won
All News 16:39 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 154.5 billion won (US$138 million), up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 5.7 percent on-year to 252.6 billion won. Annual sales decreased 1.6 percent to 8.86 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
4
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
5
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities