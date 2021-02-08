Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Retail 2020 net profit up 7.6 pct. to 154.5 bln won

All News 16:39 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 154.5 billion won (US$138 million), up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 5.7 percent on-year to 252.6 billion won. Annual sales decreased 1.6 percent to 8.86 trillion won.
