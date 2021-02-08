Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Is Dongseo 2020 net profit up 87.8 pct. to 139.4 bln won

All News 17:54 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net profit of 139.4 billion won (US$124.6 million), up 87.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 207.9 billion won, up 188.1 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 55.8 percent to 1.2 trillion won.
