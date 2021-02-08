S. Korea confirms another bird flu case
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken egg farm in a northern border town, health officials said Monday, raising the total caseload to 88.
According to the officials, the latest case of the H5N8 strain of bird flu was reported at the farm in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul.
Poultry near the farm have been slaughtered as a precautionary measure, with restrictions on movement in the region also imposed, they said.
The total number of cases has increased to 88 since the first highly pathogenic bird flu infection in nearly three years was reported in late November.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
4
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.
-
3
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
4
'Space Sweepers' tops Netflix movie chart
-
5
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities