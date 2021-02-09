Seoul's calls for concessions to N. Korea may create tension with U.S.: CRS
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's push for concessions to North Korea may continue to create tension in U.S.-South Korea relations, a U.S. congressional report said.
The updated Congressional Research Service (CRS) report on South Korea noted policy coordination between Seoul and Washington had been "inconsistent" under former U.S. President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden, on the other hand, is "reinvigorating the alliance, suggesting he would abandon President Trump's repeated use of punitive tariffs against allies like Seoul and his demand for a five-fold increase in South Korea's payments for the costs of hosting U.S. troops," said the report, updated last Tuesday.
"Bilateral difficulties could surface, however, over North Korea policy. Moon's government favors easing sanctions against Pyongyang, a stance that could create tensions with Washington," it added.
Seoul is hoping the new U.S. administration will quickly restart dialogue denuclearization talks with North Korea, which have stalled since February 2019 when the second U.S.-North Korea summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has also said the issue of holding U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises may be discussed with North Korea in advance after Kim cited the joint military drills as evidence of what he claimed to be U.S. hostility toward the North.
"Moon generally favored offering more and earlier concessions to North Korea than Trump, creating periodic tensions, a dynamic likely to continue with the Biden Administration," the CRS report said.
The Biden administration earlier said it will first review its entire policy and approach toward North Korea to determine the best tools it can use while dealing with Pyongyang.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such tools may include additional sanctions, as well as incentives.
"Well, the first thing we're going to do is to review the policy across the board to look at what tools we have, including additional sanctions, including, especially, additional coordination and cooperation with allies and partners, but also to look at diplomatic incentives," he said earlier.
"So once we do that, we'll be able to tell you how we plan to move forward."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
4
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
3
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities
-
4
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
5
Restaurants, gyms outside metropolitan area to be open until 10 p.m.