N.K. leader holds plenary Central Committee meeting of Workers' Party
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a Workers' Party meeting to finalize plans for new policies and decisions adopted at last month's rare party congress, state media said Tuesday.
On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the second plenary meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee to push ahead with "strategic tasks" set forth during the eighth party congress, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the plenary meeting, Kim criticized "passive and self-protecting tendencies revealed by the state economic guidance organs" in setting this year's goals, and stressed the "principled matters for overcoming the tendencies and organizing the economic work in an innovative and meticulous way," the KCNA said.
A plenary session of the Central Committee usually takes place at least once a year to decide its key policy line, organization reshuffles and other major issues.
The first plenary meeting of the party committee was held last month during the party congress.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, the North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
4
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
2
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
3
Boy band Seventeen to drop new single in Japan in April
-
4
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
1
Kakao founder pledges to donate more than half of assets
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
S. Korea to develop indigenous long-range radar to boost air defense capabilities
-
4
Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19
-
5
FM Kang leaves office after years of daunting diplomatic tasks